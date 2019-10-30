Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualité3 Questions à3 Questions à - 30 octobre 2019 à 07:40

3 Questions à - 30 octobre 2019 à 07:40

Présentée par , , ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

3 Questions à

mercredi 30 octobre à 7h40

Durée émission : 5 min

3 Questions à

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 07h40 Tous les mardis à 07h40 Tous les mercredis à 07h40 Tous les jeudis à 07h40 Tous les vendredis à 07h40

Les présentateurs

Philippe Louat

Journaliste professionnel depuis 20 ans, à RCF depuis 10 ans. Après avoir travaillé sur des réseaux commerciaux Cherie FM , Virgin et RFM, en Ardèche en Alsace et à Lyon, il présente chaque jour les rendez vous d'informations dans les matinales, il coordonne la rédaction avec l'aide précieuse d'une dizaine de bénévoles. Il est le réalisateur de l'émission ''La Loire Aujourd hui''. Papa d'un petit garçon , côté passions il affectionne les travées de Geoffroy Guichard et les tables de restaurants ligériens. Sa devise : ''être sérieux , sans se prendre au sérieux''.

Anne-Marie VERGNON

Professeur de lettres à mi-temps, elle dirige la radio depuis plus de 15 ans. Sa passion est d’abord le
journalisme : reportages, rencontres, émissions en studio et animations en extérieur, c’est par l’exemple
de l’exigence qu’elle motive son équipe. Elle a exercé des responsabilités importantes dans l’élaboration
du nouvel univers de RCF au sein de divers groupes de travail nationaux et elle est régulièrement appelé
à intervenir comme « experte » au sein de notre réseau.

Emma Jehl

Gerard FAY

Il vient du monde de la banque et a rejoint notre équipe en 2013. Il est le webmestre de notre Radio et gère notre site internet RCF. Avec l’aide de chacun, il en a fait un des sites les plus performants et actualisés de notre réseau national. Il s’est aussi engagé dans la vie associative de notre Radio et réalise régulièrement reportages et émissions pour enrichir notre antenne locale.