Israël-Palestine, un conflit sans fin avec Piotr Smolar et la fondation WARM
Présentée par Nicolas TRIBOUILLARD
L'actu du Mémorial de Caen
jeudi 28 novembre à 11h30
Durée émission : 30 min
Piotr Smolar, journaliste au Monde et ancien correspondant en Israël nous fait un état des lieux du conflit israélo-palestinien et de l'évolution politique de la région.
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
jeudi 21 novembre
11h30
L'actu du Mémorial de Caen
Le Projet Manhattan avec Joël Pouthas (condensé des trois parties)
-
Diffusion
jeudi 7 novembre
11h30
L'actu du Mémorial de Caen
Le Projet Manhattan avec Joël Pouthas (Partie 3)
Le Projet Manhattan avec Joël Pouthas (Partie 3). ...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 31 octobre
11h30
L'actu du Mémorial de Caen
Le Projet Manhattan avec Joël Pouthas (Partie 2)
Le Projet Manhattan avec Joël Pouthas (Partie 1). ...