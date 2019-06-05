Le journal régional de 12h - 5 juin 2019 à 12:00
Présentée par Sébastien Souici
Le journal régional de 12h
mercredi 5 juin à 12h00
Durée émission : 3 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 21 mai
12h00
Le journal régional de 12h
Flash info en Lorraine mardi 21 mai 2019 à 12h RCF Jerico Moselle PODCAST
Le FC Metz revoit sa copie pour la rénovation du s...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 17 mai
12h00
Le journal régional de 12h
Flash info en Lorraine vendredi 17 mai 2019 à 12h RCF Jerico Moselle PODCAST
Les TER lorrains qui circulent au Luxembourg vont ...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 16 mai
12h00
Le journal régional de 12h
Flash info en Lorraine jeudi 16 mai 2019 à 12h RCF Jerico Moselle PODCAST
Soupçons de match de foot truqué en Algérie, 2 par...