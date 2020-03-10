Le journal régional de 8h - 10 mars 2020 à 08:01
Présentée par Sébastien Souici
Le journal régional de 8h
mardi 10 mars à 8h01
Durée émission : 9 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
lundi 24 février
8h01
Le journal régional de 8h
Journal régional lundi 24 janvier 2020 8h RCF Jerico Moselle PODCAST
Richard LIOGER, candidat aux municipales à Metz, d...
Diffusion
vendredi 14 février
8h01
Le journal régional de 8h
Journal régional vendredi 14 février 2020 8h RCF Jerico Moselle PODCAST
Emmanuel Macron ne viendra finalement pas en Mosel...
Diffusion
jeudi 13 février
8h01
Le journal régional de 8h
Journal régional jeudi 13 février 2020 8h RCF Jerico Moselle PODCAST
Emmanuel Macron attendu mardi 18 février en Mosell...