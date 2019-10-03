Le Projet Manhattan avec Joël POUTHAS (Partie 1)
Présentée par Nicolas TRIBOUILLARD
jeudi 3 octobre à 11h30
Le Projet Manhattan avec Joël Pouthas (Partie 1). Avec Joël POUTHAS, physicien et historien des sciences
Nicolas TRIBOUILLARD
jeudi 26 septembre
Le ciné 360 du Mémorial avec Franck MOULIN dir. adjoint du Mémorial de Caen
jeudi 19 septembre
Expo Norman Rockwell et journées du Patrimoine
Expo Norman Rockwell visible jusqu'au 27 octobre 2...
jeudi 12 septembre
Bilan touristique 2019 du Mémorial de Caen & retour sur l'exposition Rockwell
Bilan touristique 2019 du Mémorial de Caen & retou...