Plantons des légumes à Liège

vendredi 25 septembre à 13h15

Durée émission : 15 min

© 2020 RCF emiliethomas

Basé sur le concept "Les incroyables comestibles" , le projet "Cultivons Liège,Ville comestible" fait de l'espace urbain Liégeois un espace comestible à partager

Invités

  • Emilie Thomas, Responsable Animation

  • Nancy Steenebrugen, Responsable administrative et financière

Eric Cooper

Issu des radios libres des années 80, Eric aime nous replonger dans l'ambiance de ces années où l'on faisait la radio avec 2 bouts de ficelles. Aujourd'hui, Eric est le petit homme vert à RCF Liège, il réalise chaque semaine une émission consacrée à l'environnement. Nous le retrouvons aussi chaque jour dans l'émission d'infos-culture "Le 20 minutes" à 13h10 et 18h10.