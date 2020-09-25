Plantons des légumes à Liège
Présentée par Eric Cooper
vendredi 25 septembre à 13h15
Durée émission : 15 min
Basé sur le concept "Les incroyables comestibles" , le projet "Cultivons Liège,Ville comestible" fait de l'espace urbain Liégeois un espace comestible à partager
Emilie Thomas, Responsable Animation
Nancy Steenebrugen, Responsable administrative et financière
