Stéphane SIMONNET, historien Commando Kieffer
3 questions à
mercredi 5 juin à 12h00
Durée émission : 4 min
au téléphone d'Aubert GUINAMARD
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 5 juin
7h40
3 questions à
Christian COLLET président de l'association Westlake Brothers souvenir
au téléphone d'Aubert GUINAMARD
-
Diffusion
mardi 4 juin
7h40
3 questions à
Stéphane GRIMALDI directeur du Mémorial de Caen sur Norman Rockwell
par Aubert GUINAMARD
-
Diffusion
lundi 3 juin
7h40
3 questions à
Loïc JAMIN Pdt de l'office de tourisme de Bayeux intercom
au micro de Maryvonne CLAUDEL