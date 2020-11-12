Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualité religieuseParole protestanteLa Cause fete 100 ans

La Cause fete 100 ans

dimanche 15 novembre à 9h40

Durée émission : 25 min

"Ecclesia semper reformanda est" : prenant à cœur cette devise de la Réforme, l'équipe de Parole Protestante renouvelle son message en s'engageant davantage dans la vie locale. Nos missions : informer sur les activités des paroisses de Charente-Maritime, rencontrer des hommes et des femmes témoins de la Parole, participer aux débats de société, et, enfin et surtout, partager la lecture de la Bible et la spiritualité protestante.

Le présentateur

Paola Authier

Docteur en Littérature allemande, j’ai exercé comme chef d’établissement en Seine Saint-Denis.
Depuis mon installation en Charente j’ai travaillé pour une maison d’édition comme lectrice et responsable de librairie et diffusion.
Grande lectrice depuis le berceau et littéraire dans l’âme ne me demandez pas d’aligner deux chiffres !!!