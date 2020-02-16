Parole protestante - 16 février 2020 à 09:35

Le dimanche à 9h35

"Ecclesia semper reformanda est" : prenant à cœur cette devise de la Réforme, l'équipe de Parole Protestante renouvelle son message en s'engageant davantage dans la vie locale. Nos missions : informer sur les activités des paroisses de Charente-Maritime, rencontrer des hommes et des femmes témoins de la Parole, participer aux débats de société, et, enfin et surtout, partager la lecture de la Bible et la spiritualité protestante.