Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualité religieuseParole protestanteParole protestante - 16 février 2020 à 09:35

Parole protestante - 16 février 2020 à 09:35

Présentée par , , , , , ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Parole protestante

dimanche 16 février à 9h35

Durée émission : 25 min

Parole protestante

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le dimanche à 9h35

"Ecclesia semper reformanda est" : prenant à cœur cette devise de la Réforme, l'équipe de Parole Protestante renouvelle son message en s'engageant davantage dans la vie locale. Nos missions : informer sur les activités des paroisses de Charente-Maritime, rencontrer des hommes et des femmes témoins de la Parole, participer aux débats de société, et, enfin et surtout, partager la lecture de la Bible et la spiritualité protestante.

Les présentateurs

Eric Gadras

Que fait un professeur d’allemand qui a exercé notamment à Tours et à Nantes, au lycée puis à l’université, quand il prend sa retraite comme l’on dit à La Rochelle ? Il dispose de « beaucoup » de temps et écoute de la musique !

Des travaux de recherche, exécutés en vue d’un doctorat, d’ailleurs inachevé, m’ont amené à privilégier la musique, spirituelle ou profane, écrite en Allemagne à l’époque dite baroque. Quoi de plus naturel que de faire partager ses joies d’auditeur devenu passionné ? Et voilà comment on devient « producteur bénévole» à RCF.

Paola Authier

Docteur en Littérature allemande, j’ai exercé comme chef d’établissement en Seine Saint-Denis.
Depuis mon installation en Charente j’ai travaillé pour une maison d’édition comme lectrice et responsable de librairie et diffusion.
Grande lectrice depuis le berceau et littéraire dans l’âme ne me demandez pas d’aligner deux chiffres !!!

Olivier Escande

Anita Marengo

Robert Gill

Chantal Noé

Angelika Krause

Pasteure de l’Église protestante unie de Barbezieux depuis juillet 2018. La paroisse protestante du sud-Charente s’étend sur un rayon de 200 kilomètres, du nord de la Gironde en passant au sud de la Charente-Maritime jusqu’aux limites de la Dordogne !