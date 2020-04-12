Back to the gospel - 12 avril 2020 à 10:30
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Back to the gospel
dimanche 12 avril à 10h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 22 mars
10h30
Back to the gospel
True victory
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 15 mars
10h30
Back to the gospel
Feel like going home
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 8 mars
10h30
Back to the gospel
Bones bones bones
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...