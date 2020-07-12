Back to the gospel - 12 juillet 2020 à 10:30
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Back to the gospel
dimanche 12 juillet à 10h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 28 juin
10h30
Back to the gospel
Tribute
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 21 juin
10h30
Back to the gospel
Closer
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 14 juin
10h30
Back to the gospel
Goodness of Jesus
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...