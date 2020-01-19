Back to the gospel - 19 janvier 2020 à 10:30
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Back to the gospel
dimanche 19 janvier à 10h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 27 décembre
18h10
Back to the gospel
I'm on my way
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 26 décembre
18h10
Back to the gospel
Quand Jésus est né
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 25 décembre
18h10
Back to the gospel
Voici Noël
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...