Back to the gospel - 20 juillet 2020 à 18:35
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Back to the gospel
lundi 20 juillet à 18h35
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 6 juillet
18h35
Back to the gospel
Born again
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 5 juillet
10h30
Back to the gospel
He's on his way
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 28 juin
10h30
Back to the gospel
Tribute
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...