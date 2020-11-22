Back to the gospel - 22 novembre 2020 à 10:30
Présentée par Gérard Bachke
Back to the gospel
dimanche 22 novembre à 10h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
dimanche 25 octobre
10h30
Back to the gospel
Wake up !
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 18 octobre
10h30
Back to the gospel
Jesus is worthy
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 11 octobre
10h30
Back to the gospel
You've got a friend
Toute la musique gospel et ses différents courants...