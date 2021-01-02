Bureau Information Jeunesse (BIJ) - 2 janvier 2021 à 09:20
Bureau Information Jeunesse (BIJ)
samedi 2 janvier à 9h20
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 10 octobre
9h20
Bureau Information Jeunesse (BIJ)
Le catalogue des animations
Océane, du BIJ (Bureau Information Jeunesse), nous...
-
Diffusion
samedi 3 octobre
9h20
Bureau Information Jeunesse (BIJ)
Time to move
Amandine, du BIJ (Bureau Information Jeunesse), no...
-
Diffusion
mardi 9 juin
18h30
Bureau Information Jeunesse (BIJ)
En tête à tête
Le Bureau Information Jeunesse poursuit le dévelop...