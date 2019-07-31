Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéDemain l'avenirDemain l'avenir - 31 juillet 2019 à 18:30

Demain l'avenir - 31 juillet 2019 à 18:30

Demain l'avenir

mercredi 31 juillet à 18h30

Durée émission : 30 min

Demain l'avenir

Tous les mercredis d'été à 18h30

Face aux bouleversements de nos sociétés entrainées par le progrès technologique et son lot d’innovations, les professionnels de l’executive MBA de Montpellier Business school décryptent l’actualité des évolutions en cours ou à venir. Demain l’avenir ! Pour tous ceux, curieux ou soucieux d’en savoir plus sur les nouvelles approches technologiques ou sociétales, ou les innovations susceptibles de faire évoluer la société, les pratiques, l’environnement…

Alexandra Diakite

Laura Lecurieux-Belfond