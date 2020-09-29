Demain commence aujourd'hui - 29 septembre 2020 à 19:40
Présentée par Gwénaël Berthélemé-Saudreau
Demain commence aujourd'hui
mardi 29 septembre à 19h40
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 22 juin
11h30
Demain commence aujourd'hui
Brigitte Galliard - Librairie Calligrammes
Calligrammes, librairie généraliste et institution...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 18 juin
11h30
Demain commence aujourd'hui
Bénédicte Bugeon - Cowork ETC
Avec le confinement, Bénédicte Bugeon, co-dirigean...
-
Diffusion
mardi 16 juin
19h12
Demain commence aujourd'hui
Café Turbulence
Le Café Turbulence à La Rochelle, propose des café...