Grand Est Eco - 1 mai 2021 à 10:30
Présentée par Guy Keckhut
Grand Est Eco
samedi 1 mai à 10h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 27 mars
10h30
Grand Est Eco
François Pélissier, Président CCI Grand Nancy Métropole 54
Personnalité reconnue et écoutée de notre territoi...
-
Diffusion
samedi 20 mars
10h30
Grand Est Eco
Data Center ?
Regarder une série sur Netflix, partager nos photo...
-
Diffusion
samedi 13 mars
10h30
Grand Est Eco
Delphine Bouley du réseau Initiative France
Vous souhaitez entreprendre, créer votre entrepris...