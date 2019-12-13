La bourse aux talents - 13 décembre 2019 à 12:15
La bourse aux talents
vendredi 13 décembre à 12h15
Durée émission : 5 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 27 novembre
12h15
La bourse aux talents
Le Sacré-Coeur recrute un/une APS
Un poste d'assistant/assistante en Pastorale Scola...
-
Diffusion
mardi 26 novembre
12h15
La bourse aux talents
Le week-end Triomphal
Le Triomphe Club a organisé mi-novembre un week-en...
-
Diffusion
lundi 25 novembre
12h15
La bourse aux talents
Le Triomphe Club
Cette association s'engage aux côtés des futurs en...