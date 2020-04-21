Vous êtes ici : AccueilÉconomieOuest EcoOuest Eco - 21 avril 2020 à 18:45

Ouest Eco - 21 avril 2020 à 18:45

Présentée par , , , , ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Ouest Eco

mardi 21 avril à 18h45

Durée émission : 5 min

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 18h45

Une présentation des différentes facettes d'une entreprise de la région des Pays de la Loire.

Les présentateurs

Valérie Fade-Py

Foulques O'Mahony

Animateur en 2013 sur RCF Vendée, Foulques a été responsable des programmes/rédacteur en chef de 2016 à 2018. Passionné par la radio, il partage désormais sa joie et sa bonne humeur à l'antenne comme bénévole.

Thomas Cauchebrais

Arrivé en 2013 sur RCF, Thomas est d'abord passé par la presse écrite avant de s'intéresser à la radio. Journaliste pour RCF Vendée, il vous donne toute l'actualité du département chaque jour. Son truc ? Ce sont les reportages sur le terrain.

Bastien Lallier

Fanny Brevet

Journaliste de la matinale, Fanny Brevet est arrivée en 2008 sur RCF Vendée après un passage sur l'antenne de St Etienne. C'est elle qui va à la rencontre des vendéens dans l'émission Une Commune à la Une notamment.

Marion Bastit