Vous êtes ici : AccueilÉconomieDemain commence aujourd'huiP2I société immobilière - Thomas Roselier

P2I société immobilière - Thomas Roselier

Présentée par LR-3890

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Demain commence aujourd'hui

mardi 1 juin à 19h40

Durée émission : 25 min

00:00

00:00

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Le mardi à 19h40, toutes les quatre semaines

Une émission pour revenir sur ce qui inspirait le chef d’entreprise d’il y a 10 ans. Avec Gwenaël Berthélemé-Saudreau, un dirigeant décrypte les accélérations du progrès dans son histoire d’entreprise, et se projette dans les 10 prochaines années.

Le présentateur

Gwénaël Berthélemé-Saudreau

Portée par cette idée que ce sont les liens entre les hommes qui font les lieux, résolument optimiste, Gwenaël Berthélemé-Saudreau accompagne depuis 20 ans les organisations du travail dans leurs évolutions vers des futurs ‘souhaitables’, responsables et performants.