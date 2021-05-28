P2I société immobilière - Thomas Roselier
Présentée par Gwénaël Berthélemé-Saudreau LR-3890
Demain commence aujourd'hui
mardi 1 juin à 19h40
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 4 mai
19h35
Demain commence aujourd'hui
Croisières inter-îles - Damien Courcaud
Damien Courcaud est à la tête de Croisières inter-...
-
Diffusion
mardi 6 avril
19h40
Demain commence aujourd'hui
Assurances Maritimes de LASSÉE - Geoffroy de LASSÉE
Courtier en assurances, Geoffroy de Lassée est à l...
-
Diffusion
mardi 2 mars
19h40
Demain commence aujourd'hui
Axeo Services - Hélène Cornu
Hélène Cornu co-dirige avec Geoffrey Miaux l'entre...