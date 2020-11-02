Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéEDITO DU CLUB DE LA PRESSEEDITO DU CLUB DE LA PRESSE - 2 novembre 2020 à 18:55

EDITO DU CLUB DE LA PRESSE - 2 novembre 2020 à 18:55

EDITO DU CLUB DE LA PRESSE

lundi 2 novembre à 18h55

Durée émission : 3 min

Tous les lundis à 18h55

Une réaction sur une actualité locale, un avis sur un fait de société qui influence notre époque, une humeur à partager sur la vie de nos contemporains, une vision sur les enjeux économiques de notre époque, une analyse chrétienne de notre monde... 