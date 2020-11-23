Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéEn première ligneEn première ligne - 23 novembre 2020 à 11:52

En première ligne - 23 novembre 2020 à 11:52

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

En première ligne

lundi 23 novembre à 11h52

Durée émission : 8 min

En première ligne

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 11h52

Pendant le reconfinement RCF donne la parole aux corps de métier qui sont en première ligne face à l'épidémie