ENTREPRENDRE EN BRETAGNE - 12 novembre 2020 à 11:30
ENTREPRENDRE EN BRETAGNE
jeudi 12 novembre à 11h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
jeudi 15 octobre
11h30
ENTREPRENDRE EN BRETAGNE
Atelier M3 Grand Ouest
François COLCOMBET est le gérant de « Atelier M3 G...
Diffusion
jeudi 8 octobre
11h30
ENTREPRENDRE EN BRETAGNE
Kokozenn, pour un impact positif
A 30 ans, ils sont jeunes et passionnés par la mer...
Diffusion
jeudi 1 octobre
11h30
ENTREPRENDRE EN BRETAGNE
GL Events Brest, organisateur de salons dans le grand ouest
Le salon de l’habitat et de immobilier Viving repo...