Vous êtes ici : AccueilEnvironnement100% bio100% bio - 27 avril 2021 à 13:10

100% bio - 27 avril 2021 à 13:10

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

100% bio

mardi 27 avril à 13h10

Durée émission : 50 min

100% bio

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les mardis à 13h10

Tous les labels bio sont-ils équivalents ? Besoin de conseils de jardinage bio ? Le bio est-il économiquement tenable ? Magazine de formation et de découverte d'initiatives bio en partenariat avec l'association Nature & Progrès. Le journaliste Eric Cooper, entouré des équipes de Nature & Progrès, évoquera la Wallonie sans pesticides, le Plan BEE pour les abeilles, le monde des semences, ou encore des émissions spéciales depuis le Salon Valériane. 1RCF vous fera rencontrer des producteurs bio de nos régions.

Le présentateur

Eric Cooper

Issu des radios libres des années 80, Eric aime nous replonger dans l'ambiance de ces années où l'on faisait la radio avec 2 bouts de ficelles. Aujourd'hui, Eric est le petit homme vert à RCF Liège, il réalise chaque semaine une émission consacrée à l'environnement. Nous le retrouvons aussi chaque jour dans l'émission d'infos-culture "Le 20 minutes" à 13h10 et 18h10.