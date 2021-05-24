FRAGÎLE PORQUEROLLES - 24 mai 2021 à 11:00

Le lundi à 11h et le samedi à 11h15

Le podcast pour les amoureux de Porquerolles ou ceux qui souhaitent simplement découvrir l'île autrement. Ingrid vous propose d’aller à la rencontre de ses habitants. Les écouter raconter Porquerolles, c’est entrer dans l'intimité de l'île, lieu d'histoire, d'inspiration artistique, de diversité biologique, de contrastes et de paradoxes, un endroit précieux et fragile. La bande-annonce du podcast est à découvrir ici : https://fragileporquerolles.com/bande-annonce/ Pour aller plus loin dans sa découverte de l’île, rendez-vous sur le site web fragileporquerolles.com