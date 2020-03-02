Gaël Cornec, tête de liste "Révelons Lannion" aux élections municipales
Présentée par Dominique CHAPRON
L’INVITE DE VOTRE REGION
lundi 2 mars à 12h03
Durée émission : 12 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 25 février
12h03
L’INVITE DE VOTRE REGION
Paul Le Bihan, maire sortant et candidat à l'élection municipale
Paul Le Bihan, maire sortant, est candidat aux éle...
-
Diffusion
lundi 24 février
12h03
L’INVITE DE VOTRE REGION
Alain Le Fol, Lutte Ouvrière
Alain Le Fol est candidat aux élections municipale...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 21 février
12h03
L’INVITE DE VOTRE REGION
Marie-Christine Cottin, vice-présidente du Conseil Départemental