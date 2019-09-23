Journal 08h01, avec notre invité Laurent Olivier
Présentée par Aubert GUINAMARD
Journal local de 08h01
lundi 23 septembre à 8h01
Durée émission : 9 min
© 2019-RCF Calvados-Manche
Avec Aubert GUINAMARD
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 20 septembre
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Laurent Jochum
Avec Aubert GUINAMARD
-
Diffusion
jeudi 19 septembre
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01
Avec Aubert GUINAMARD
-
Diffusion
mercredi 18 septembre
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01, avec notre invité Jacques Wiacek
Avec Aubert GUINAMARD