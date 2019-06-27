Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéInfos localesJournal d'informations locales du jeudi 27 juin 2019

Journal d'informations locales du jeudi 27 juin 2019

Présentée par

Infos locales

jeudi 27 juin à 7h01

Durée émission : 8 min

Infos locales

Alerte pollution et canicule dans l'Ain et ses restrictions, valoriser les haies bocagères, visites interreligieuses de l'expo à brou, jeudis du kiosque à Bourg

du lundi au vendredi 7h01 et 8h01

Journal d'informations du département de l'Ain. Du lundi au vendredi à 7h00, 8h00 ainsi qu'un flash à 9h00.

Antoine Ayvassian

Jeune journaliste en contrat professionnalisation avec l'ESJ pro Montpellier, Antoine Ayvassian a intègré la rédaction de RCF Pays de l'Ain le 1er octobre 2018.