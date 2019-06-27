Journal d'informations locales du jeudi 27 juin 2019
Présentée par Antoine Ayvassian
Infos locales
jeudi 27 juin à 7h01
Durée émission : 8 min
Alerte pollution et canicule dans l'Ain et ses restrictions, valoriser les haies bocagères, visites interreligieuses de l'expo à brou, jeudis du kiosque à Bourg
