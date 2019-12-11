JOURNAL LOCAL - 11 décembre 2019 à 08:01
Présentée par Dominique CHAPRON
JOURNAL LOCAL
mercredi 11 décembre à 8h01
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 26 novembre
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Automobilistes, attention. Jeudi prochain s'annonc...
-
Diffusion
lundi 25 novembre
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Il avait participé à la création de l'association ...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 22 novembre
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Grande opération de contrôles routiers, hier soir,...