JOURNAL LOCAL - 13 novembre 2020 à 08:01
Présentée par Dominique CHAPRON
JOURNAL LOCAL
vendredi 13 novembre à 8h01
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
jeudi 29 octobre
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
La grippe aviaire arrive en Europe. La Préfecture ...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 28 octobre
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Le chômage en recul en Bretagne. La baisse atteint...
-
Diffusion
mardi 27 octobre
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Nouveau drame de la route. Un jeune homme est décé...