Journal local - 20 avril 2021 à 07:02
Présentée par Claire Le Parc, Marie-Alix Roqueplo, Pierre Girault
Journal local
mardi 20 avril à 7h02
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 2 avril
7h02
Journal local
Le journal de 8h
Le journal du vendredi 2 avril 2021 pour le Morbih...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 1 avril
7h02
Journal local
Le journal de 8h
Le journal du jeudi 1er avril 2021 pour le Morbiha...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 31 mars
7h02
Journal local
Le journal de 8h
Le journal du mercredi 31 mars 2021 pour le Morbih...