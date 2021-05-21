JOURNAL LOCAL - 21 mai 2021 à 08:01
Présentée par Dominique CHAPRON
JOURNAL LOCAL
vendredi 21 mai à 8h01
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
jeudi 6 mai
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Parc éolien en baie de Saint-Brieuc. Une nouvelle ...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 5 mai
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Pas de festival du chant de marin, cette année. La...
-
Diffusion
mardi 4 mai
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Parc éolien en baie de Saint-Brieuc. La confrontat...