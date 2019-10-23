JOURNAL LOCAL - 23 octobre 2019 à 08:01
Présentée par Dominique CHAPRON
JOURNAL LOCAL
mercredi 23 octobre à 8h01
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 8 octobre
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Les infirmiers et infirmières de bloc opératoire s...
-
Diffusion
lundi 7 octobre
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
La Ville de Tréguier s'engage contre l'habitat ind...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 4 octobre
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Emotion et colère, hier, devant l'inspection acadé...