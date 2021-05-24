Journal local - 24 mai 2021 à 07:02

Claire Le Parc

Journaliste à RCF depuis 2010, aujourd’hui Chef de Rédaction, Claire cultive la proximité, la rencontre et la recherche de sens. Elle aime la radio pour son immédiateté et sa chaleur humaine. Morbihannaise et fière de l’être, elle aime, plus que tout, valoriser son territoire et les habitants qui l’animent.