Journal local - 24 mai 2021 à 07:02
Présentée par Claire Le Parc, Marie-Alix Roqueplo, Pierre Girault
Journal local
lundi 24 mai à 7h02
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 7 mai
7h02
Journal local
Le journal de 8h
Le journal du vendredi 7 mai 2021 pour le Morbihan...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 6 mai
7h02
Journal local
Le journal de 8h
Le journal du jeudi 6 mai 2021 pour le Morbihan !
-
Diffusion
mercredi 5 mai
7h02
Journal local
Le journal de 8h
Le journal du mercredi 5 mai 2021 pour le Morbihan...