JOURNAL LOCAL - 3 février 2021 à 08:01
Présentée par Dominique CHAPRON
JOURNAL LOCAL
mercredi 3 février à 8h01
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 19 janvier
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Se retrouver entre croyants des différentes confes...
-
Diffusion
lundi 18 janvier
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Le centre de vaccination grand public de Saint-Bri...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 15 janvier
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Un centre de vaccination grand public ouvrira, lun...