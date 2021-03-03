JOURNAL LOCAL - 3 mars 2021 à 08:01
Présentée par Dominique CHAPRON
JOURNAL LOCAL
mercredi 3 mars à 8h01
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 16 février
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Rebelotte au Conseil départemental des Côtes d'Arm...
-
Diffusion
lundi 15 février
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Routes impraticables, appel du Préfet à rester che...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 11 février
8h01
JOURNAL LOCAL
Le journal de 8h00
Prudence sur la route. La circulation reste diffic...