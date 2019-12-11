Journal local de 08h01 - 11 décembre 2019 à 08:01
Présentée par Aubert GUINAMARD
Journal local de 08h01
mercredi 11 décembre à 8h01
Durée émission : 9 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 26 novembre
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01
avec Aubert GUINAMARD
-
Diffusion
vendredi 22 novembre
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01, avec notre invitée Christiane Lecarpentier-Nyangono
spécial Radio don avec le pasteur Christiane LECAR...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 21 novembre
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01
avec Maryvonne CLAUDEL animatrice et membre du con...