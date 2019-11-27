Journal local de 08h01 - 27 novembre 2019 à 08:01
Présentée par Aubert GUINAMARD
Journal local de 08h01
mercredi 27 novembre à 8h01
Durée émission : 9 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 12 novembre
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01, avec notre invitée Pascale Cauchy
Aubert GUINAMARD reçoit Pascale Cauchy coordinatri...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 8 novembre
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01
Avec Aubert GUINAMARD
-
Diffusion
jeudi 7 novembre
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01
avec Marc POTTIER vice-président de Caen la mer, d...