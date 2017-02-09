Journal local de 08h02 - 17 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã  08:02

Vous Ãªtes ici : AccueilActualitÃ©Journal local de 08h02Journal local de 08h02 - 17 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã  08:02

PrÃ©sentÃ©e par Erica Walter

vendredi 17 fÃ©vrier Ã  8h02

DurÃ©e Ã©mission : 13 min

L’actualité du département de la Charente présentée par les journalistes de la rédaction : Erica Walter et Denis Charbonnier.

Arrivée du Doubs après un passage à la rédaction d’RCF National à Lyon, Erica a su conquérir votre oreille et vos cœurs. Sa voix douce et ses commentaires pertinents, font d’elle une professionnelle qui aime traiter l’information par le biais culturel. Avec Erica l’info prend du sens et nous donne à entendre la musique du positif. De la vie des entreprises, à celle du département en passant par les évènements spirituels, rien n'est laissé au hasard par cette amoureuse du verbe.