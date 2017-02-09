Journal local de 08h02 - 17 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã 08:02
PrÃ©sentÃ©e par Erica Walter
Journal local de 08h02
vendredi 17 fÃ©vrier Ã 8h02
DurÃ©e Ã©mission : 13 min
Les derniÃ¨res Ã©missions
-
Diffusion
jeudi 16 fÃ©vrier
8h02
Journal local de 08h02
Journal local de 08h02 - 16 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã 08:02
- CÃ©rÃ©monie nationalitÃ© franÃ§aise - RÃ©novation Ã©n...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 15 fÃ©vrier
8h02
Journal local de 08h02
Journal local de 08h02 - 15 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã 08:02
- OpÃ©ration de dÃ©minage sur la BA709 - Incident s...
-
Diffusion
mardi 14 fÃ©vrier
8h02
Journal local de 08h02
Journal local de 08h02 - 14 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã 08:02
- Spectacle "Il Ã©tait 2 foi(s)" au LycÃ©e Ste Marth...