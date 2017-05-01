Journal local de 08h02 - 4 mai 2017 Ã 08:02
PrÃ©sentÃ©e par Erica Walter
Journal local de 08h02
jeudi 4 mai Ã 8h02
DurÃ©e Ã©mission : 13 min
Les derniÃ¨res Ã©missions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 3 mai
8h02
Journal local de 08h02
Journal local de 08h02 - 3 mai 2017 Ã 08:02
- JournÃ©e dâ€™information sur Parkinson - RÃ©gie dir...
-
Diffusion
mardi 2 mai
8h02
Journal local de 08h02
Journal local de 08h02 - 2 mai 2017 Ã 08:02
- Gel & dÃ©gÃ¢ts pour les agriculteurs - Tables-ron...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 28 avril
8h02
Journal local de 08h02
Journal local de 08h02 - 28 avril 2017 Ã 08:02
- Le gel touche le vignoble du Cognac - ContrÃ´les...