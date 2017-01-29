Journal local de 08h02 - 6 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã  08:02

Vous Ãªtes ici : AccueilActualitÃ©Journal local de 08h02Journal local de 08h02 - 6 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã  08:02

Journal local de 08h02 - 6 février 2017 à 08:02

PrÃ©sentÃ©e par Denis Charbonnier

Journal local de 08h02

lundi 6 fÃ©vrier Ã  8h02

DurÃ©e Ã©mission : 13 min

Journal local de 08h02

L’actualité du département de la Charente présentée par les journalistes de la rédaction : Erica Walter et Denis Charbonnier.

Denis Charbonnier

Voilà 22ans que Denis est arrivé en Charente pour participer à la naissance de « Radio Accords ». Il est passé par toutes les étapes de l’évolution de notre radio, de l’animation à la technique, aux reportages et au journalisme. Il représente une des mémoires vivantes de notre média. Qui en Charente ne connait pas sa silhouette tranquille surmontée parfois d’un chapeau ? D’un bout à l’autre du département il saura avec tact et détermination vous poser la question qui fait mouche !