Journal local de 08h03 - 8 juillet 2020 à 08:03
Présentée par Aubert GUINAMARD
Journal local de 08h01
mercredi 8 juillet à 8h03
Durée émission : 3 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 3 juillet
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01
Avec Aubert GUINAMARD et Théo GRÉVIN
-
Diffusion
jeudi 2 juillet
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01
Avec Aubert GUINAMARD et Théo GRÉVIN
-
Diffusion
mercredi 1 juillet
8h01
Journal local de 08h01
Journal 08h01
Avec Aubert GUINAMARD et Théo GRÉVIN