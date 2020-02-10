Journal local de 12h00 - 10 février 2020 à 12:00
Présentée par Erica Walter, Denis Charbonnier
Journal local de 12h00
lundi 10 février à 12h00
Durée émission : 8 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 24 janvier
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal de 12h00 - 24 janvier 2020
- Grand Angoulême s’engage pour soutenir les artis...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 23 janvier
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal de 12h00 - 23 janvier 2020
- Interrogation sur l’avenir et l’évolution de la ...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 22 janvier
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal de 12h00 - 22 janvier 2020
- pose première pierre base logistique Intermarche...