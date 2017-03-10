Journal local de 12h00 - 14 mars 2017 Ã  12:00

Erica Walter

Arrivée du Doubs après un passage à la rédaction d’RCF National à Lyon, Erica a su conquérir votre oreille et vos cœurs. Sa voix douce et ses commentaires pertinents, font d’elle une professionnelle qui aime traiter l’information par le biais culturel. Avec Erica l’info prend du sens et nous donne à entendre la musique du positif. De la vie des entreprises, à celle du département en passant par les évènements spirituels, rien n'est laissé au hasard par cette amoureuse du verbe.