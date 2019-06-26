Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéJournal local de 12h00Journal local de 12h00 - 26 juin 2019 à 12:00

Journal local de 12h00 - 26 juin 2019 à 12:00

mercredi 26 juin à 12h00

Durée émission : 8 min

Erica Walter

Arrivée du Doubs après un passage à la rédaction d’RCF National à Lyon, Erica a su conquérir votre oreille et vos cœurs. Sa voix douce et ses commentaires pertinents, font d’elle une professionnelle qui aime traiter l’information par le biais culturel. Avec Erica l’info prend du sens et nous donne à entendre la musique du positif. De la vie des entreprises, à celle du département en passant par les évènements spirituels, rien n'est laissé au hasard par cette amoureuse du verbe.

Denis Charbonnier

Voilà 22ans que Denis est arrivé en Charente pour participer à la naissance de « Radio Accords ». Il est passé par toutes les étapes de l’évolution de notre radio, de l’animation à la technique, aux reportages et au journalisme. Il représente une des mémoires vivantes de notre média. Qui en Charente ne connait pas sa silhouette tranquille surmontée parfois d’un chapeau ? D’un bout à l’autre du département il saura avec tact et détermination vous poser la question qui fait mouche !