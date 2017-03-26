Journal local de 12h00 - 30 mars 2017 Ã 12:00
PrÃ©sentÃ©e par Erica Walter
Journal local de 12h00
jeudi 30 mars Ã 12h00
DurÃ©e Ã©mission : 8 min
Les derniÃ¨res Ã©missions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 29 mars
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal local de 12h00 - 29 mars 2017 Ã 12:00
- TGV Ruffec - Salon SantÃ© Senior Ã Dignac - Sal...
-
Diffusion
mardi 28 mars
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal local de 12h00 - 28 mars 2017 Ã 12:00
- TGV et TER en RÃ©gion - Budget de la Ville dâ€™Ang...
-
Diffusion
lundi 27 mars
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal local de 12h00 - 27 mars 2017 Ã 12:00
- Chiffres de l'emploi - Bilan Forum recrutement ...