Journal local de 12h00 - 4 mai 2017 Ã 12:00
PrÃ©sentÃ©e par Erica Walter
Journal local de 12h00
jeudi 4 mai Ã 12h00
DurÃ©e Ã©mission : 8 min
Les derniÃ¨res Ã©missions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 3 mai
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal local de 12h00 - 3 mai 2017 Ã 12:00
- JournÃ©e dâ€™information sur Parkinson - RÃ©gie dir...
-
Diffusion
mardi 2 mai
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal local de 12h00 - 2 mai 2017 Ã 12:00
- Gel & dÃ©gÃ¢ts pour les agriculteurs - Tables-ron...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 28 avril
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal local de 12h00 - 28 avril 2017 Ã 12:00
- Le gel touche le vignoble du Cognac - ContrÃ´les...