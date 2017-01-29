Journal local de 12h00 - 6 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã  12:00

Vous Ãªtes ici : AccueilActualitÃ©Journal local de 12h00Journal local de 12h00 - 6 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã  12:00

Journal local de 12h00 - 6 février 2017 à 12:00

PrÃ©sentÃ©e par Denis Charbonnier

Journal local de 12h00

lundi 6 fÃ©vrier Ã  12h00

DurÃ©e Ã©mission : 8 min

Journal local de 12h00

Du lundi au vendredi Ã  12h00 Tous les s Ã 

Actualités, journal local de midi.

Denis Charbonnier

Voilà 22ans que Denis est arrivé en Charente pour participer à la naissance de « Radio Accords ». Il est passé par toutes les étapes de l’évolution de notre radio, de l’animation à la technique, aux reportages et au journalisme. Il représente une des mémoires vivantes de notre média. Qui en Charente ne connait pas sa silhouette tranquille surmontée parfois d’un chapeau ? D’un bout à l’autre du département il saura avec tact et détermination vous poser la question qui fait mouche !