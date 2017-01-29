Journal local de 12h00 - 6 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã 12:00
PrÃ©sentÃ©e par Denis Charbonnier
Journal local de 12h00
lundi 6 fÃ©vrier Ã 12h00
DurÃ©e Ã©mission : 8 min
Les derniÃ¨res Ã©missions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 3 fÃ©vrier
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal local de 12h00 - 3 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã 12:00
- CongrÃ¨s CGT - Le TGV Ã Ruffec - Installation d...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 2 fÃ©vrier
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal local de 12h00 - 2 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã 12:00
- Rachat de Leroy Somer - La rÃ©gion et la Sylver ...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 1 fÃ©vrier
12h00
Journal local de 12h00
Journal local de 12h00 - 1 fÃ©vrier 2017 Ã 12:00
- Ouverture d'une 1ere annÃ©e de mÃ©decine au centre...