Vous êtes ici : AccueilActualitéJournal RCF Maguelone HéraultJournal RCF Maguelone Hérault - 28 septembre 2020 à 08:03

Journal RCF Maguelone Hérault - 28 septembre 2020 à 08:03

Présentée par ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Journal RCF Maguelone Hérault

lundi 28 septembre à 8h03

Durée émission : 7 min

Journal RCF Maguelone Hérault

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 8h03

Le journal de RCF Maguelone Hérault vous propose un condensé d'actualité. Pour tout savoir de ce qui se passe près de chez vous. L'incontournable de l'actualité économique, politique, sociale et culturelle du département de l'Hérault, c'est tous les matins sur RCF Maguelone Hérault.

Les présentateurs

Guillaume Dominguez

Anna Etchebarne